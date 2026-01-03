Broadway Sees Surge in Attendance and Earnings Amid Holiday Season

New York, NY — Broadway shows capitalized on the holiday season, setting records at several theaters during the week ending December 28, 2025.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” achieved a remarkable box office total of $2.5 million over nine performances, shattering its previous record of $1.9 million. The play surged in popularity after the Netflix series aired new episodes on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This connection to the series has really boosted interest in the play,” said producer Jenny Newmann. “Seeing these familiar characters and stories on stage has brought fans back.”

Similarly, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” benefited from a renewed audience interest, grossing $3.7 million during the same week. The addition of Tom Felton, who reprises his role as Draco Malfoy from the films, has drawn crowds and revitalized ticket sales.

“Having Tom back in the production has changed everything,” said theater-goer Lisa Tran. “It’s a treat for fans of both the films and the play.”

The successful holiday week saw Broadway gross a total of $54.2 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous week and a 22% rise compared to the same period last year. Attendance figures reached nearly 305,000 individuals, although slightly down from previous weeks.

Other notable earners include “Wicked,” which grossed $4.4 million, and “The Lion King,” bringing in $3.9 million. Both productions added performances to accommodate the influx of theatergoers during the festive season.

The holiday season proved beneficial for productions like “Just In Time,” which grossed $1.6 million, and “Ragtime,” which achieved a record $1.6 million at the Lincoln Center Theater.

With Broadway’s current average ticket price set at $177.88, success stories during this holiday period highlight the magic and draw of live theater.

The numbers reflect a consistent recovery for Broadway, which aims to continue this momentum into the new year.