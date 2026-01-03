Entertainment
Broadway Sees Surge in Attendance and Earnings Amid Holiday Season
New York, NY — Broadway shows capitalized on the holiday season, setting records at several theaters during the week ending December 28, 2025.
“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” achieved a remarkable box office total of $2.5 million over nine performances, shattering its previous record of $1.9 million. The play surged in popularity after the Netflix series aired new episodes on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“This connection to the series has really boosted interest in the play,” said producer Jenny Newmann. “Seeing these familiar characters and stories on stage has brought fans back.”
Similarly, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” benefited from a renewed audience interest, grossing $3.7 million during the same week. The addition of Tom Felton, who reprises his role as Draco Malfoy from the films, has drawn crowds and revitalized ticket sales.
“Having Tom back in the production has changed everything,” said theater-goer Lisa Tran. “It’s a treat for fans of both the films and the play.”
The successful holiday week saw Broadway gross a total of $54.2 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous week and a 22% rise compared to the same period last year. Attendance figures reached nearly 305,000 individuals, although slightly down from previous weeks.
Other notable earners include “Wicked,” which grossed $4.4 million, and “The Lion King,” bringing in $3.9 million. Both productions added performances to accommodate the influx of theatergoers during the festive season.
The holiday season proved beneficial for productions like “Just In Time,” which grossed $1.6 million, and “Ragtime,” which achieved a record $1.6 million at the Lincoln Center Theater.
With Broadway’s current average ticket price set at $177.88, success stories during this holiday period highlight the magic and draw of live theater.
The numbers reflect a consistent recovery for Broadway, which aims to continue this momentum into the new year.
Recent Posts
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation