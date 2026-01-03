Sports
Grizzlies Extend Koloko’s Contract Amid Stack of Injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they have officially signed center Christian Koloko to a second 10-day contract, which will last through January 11. This decision comes as the team faces ongoing injury challenges affecting several key players.
Koloko, who joined the Grizzlies on December 22, averaged 2.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game during his first stint, which included five games and one start against Philadelphia.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, this hardship exception allows Memphis to temporarily add an extra player to their roster due to multiple player absences. The Grizzlies currently have several players, including Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, sidelined with injuries, leading to the necessity for additional roster depth.
In his time on the court, Koloko had an impact beyond his scoring, recording six steals and six blocks, as well as grabbing 19 rebounds. The Grizzlies are currently managing a challenging season with a host of injuries, and the extension of Koloko’s contract is a strategic move to bolster their lineup.
Koloko will earn $136,717 during this second contract, with a corresponding cap hit of $131,970 for the team. The Grizzlies have to decide on Koloko’s future once this contract expires; as players can sign a maximum of two 10-day contracts with the same team.
