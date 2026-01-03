Quinta Brunson Denies Pregnancy Rumors After New Year’s Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — Quinta Brunson, the star of ABC’s hit show Abbott Elementary, quickly addressed pregnancy rumors following a New Year’s Eve post on her Instagram. The speculation began after she shared a photo wearing a bulky cream sweater, which some fans interpreted as indicating a baby bump.

The 36-year-old actress posted a mirror selfie during the celebrations, where she also wore a matching beanie and a festive headband that read ‘2026.’ However, in a follow-up Instagram Story, Brunson’s response was clear: ‘Not preggers. Sweater in odd position. Not 2026 already getting my ass.’

Brunson welcomed the new year surrounded by friends after her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Anik, which was finalized in March 2025. Court documents showed that Brunson cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split, after three years of marriage. Their separation date was recorded as ‘TBD.’

In a cover story from June 2025, Brunson expressed her frustrations with public speculation about her personal life. ‘People have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move,’ she said. ‘None of us do. I promise you.’ Brunson shared her concern about how public interest can overshadow personal experiences, stating, ‘I hate all of it.’

Despite the challenges, Brunson enjoys connecting with her fans. ‘I love my fans, I love the people who watch Abbott,’ she said. ‘But when it comes to matters of your personal life, you do have to tune it out.’

Brunson is currently focusing on her own well-being and personal growth, stating, ‘It’s a transitional time.’ As she navigates her public and private lives, she remains committed to pursuing her passion and staying true to herself.