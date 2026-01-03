Lakers Coach Redick Critiques Team After Christmas Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers left Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day with heavy tension still lingering after a 119–96 defeat to the Houston Rockets. Head coach JJ Redick expressed sharp criticism during the postgame interview, marking one of his most pointed assessments this season.

The Lakers have now lost three consecutive games, with the Rockets holding double-digit leads throughout the second half and dominating rebounds 48 to 25. Things worsened for Los Angeles when guard Austin Reaves exited early due to another calf issue.

Redick did not hold back in his assessment, attributing the loss to poor effort and execution. “When we do both, we are a good basketball team. When we don’t, we are a terrible basketball team. Tonight, we were a terrible basketball team,” he said.

He further indicated that accountability would be a priority at their next practice, stating, “We don’t care enough right now. Saturday’s practice is going to be uncomfortable.” Redick’s comments echoed frustrations from the earlier games, emphasizing that defense and focus must be made daily choices.

However, a response from center Deandre Ayton shifted the tone when asked about the upcoming “uncomfortable” meeting. His reaction elicited laughter in the press room, and he declined to elaborate further, hinting at a possible disconnect within the team.

Despite recent defeats, the Lakers find themselves positioned in the upper half of the Western Conference with a record of 19–10. Early-season stability helped mitigate lineup changes and injuries, including time lost by Reaves earlier this year.

Challenges have become evident, with the team’s offensive flow stalling and defensive strategies faltering. Reaves’ recent calf injury adds another concern for the team moving forward. Redick’s remarks aimed to elevate standards and urgency, but Ayton’s dismissive response raised doubts about the team’s internal alignment on the matter.

What this means for the Lakers’ future is uncertain. The team will need to bridge the gap between their public messaging and internal reception to regain momentum in the upcoming games.