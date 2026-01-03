Devin Booker Shines Despite Suns’ Loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Phoenix Suns faced a tough 129-113 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 1, 2026, despite a strong performance from their star player, Devin Booker.

Booker scored 32 points, shooting 13 of 25 from the field. However, he faced challenges, including a controversial call that frustrated him late in the third quarter. With the Suns trailing by seven, Booker attempted a contested layup. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers made contact with Booker’s arm, but officials ruled it a play on, leading to a technical foul for Booker after he voiced his disagreement.

“I felt like I was hit. It was frustrating,” Booker said after the game. “I am not one to argue, but in that moment, it was hard not to.”

The situation escalated when Booker revealed a noticeable scratch on his right bicep, providing visual proof of the contact. His display of frustration resonated with fans, many of whom echoed his sentiments on social media.

Despite the team’s tough outing, Booker’s scoring ability remains a highlight. He is known for his explosive performances and has consistently contributed to the Suns’ game plans. In a recent stretch, he averaged 27.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, showing his versatility as both a scorer and passer.

As the Suns aim to rebound in their upcoming games, the leadership and scoring skills of Devin Booker will be crucial.