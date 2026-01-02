Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The San Antonio Spurs (24-9) will look to extend their three-game road win streak when they face the Indiana Pacers (6-28) tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Spurs are dealing with significant injuries, as both Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell are out for this matchup. Wembanyama sustained a knee injury during a recent comeback win over the New York Knicks, although an MRI came back negative. Vassell is sidelined with a thigh issue. In addition, the Pacers will be missing key players, including Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Both teams have struggled with injuries this season. The Pacers have not only lost their star guard Haliburton but also several other key players, forcing 24 different players into action. Poor depth has significantly impacted their performance, contributing to their current 10-game losing streak.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have managed to remain competitive despite injuries. Julian Champagnie emerged as a standout player in their last game, scoring 36 points against the Knicks. For this matchup, the Spurs hope to exploit the Pacers’ weaknesses, particularly in rebounds, where Indiana ranks near the bottom of the league.

The Pacers do have some talent, including Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, but they are struggling to find success. Currently, they rank last in the league for both points scored per game and defensive efficiency. A game against the Spurs, who are favored to win, presents an opportunity for them to break their losing streak.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson noted the importance of taking advantage of this game, saying, “Every game counts, especially with our upcoming tough schedule.” With the absence of Wembanyama and Vassell, he is likely to rely on players like Kelly Olynyk, Carter Bryant, and Jeremy Sochan to step up.

As the Spurs prepare to face the Pacers, they hope to take full advantage of their opponent’s struggles, while the Pacers aim to find a way to bounce back and start the new year on a positive note.