Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Grammy-winning singer Jill Scott has announced her return to music with her sixth album, “To Whom This May Concern,” scheduled for release on February 13, 2026. This album marks her first in over a decade, following her successful 2015 release, “Woman.”

“Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears,” Scott wrote on social media. The excitement surrounding the announcement was palpable, as fans eagerly await her new music.

“To Whom This May Concern” will feature 19 tracks and collaborations with prominent artists like Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort. The production team includes renowned figures such as DJ Premier and Om’Mas Keith, promising a rich and diverse sound.

The lead single, “Beautiful People,” serves as an uplifting anthem, celebrating resilience and love among individuals. Scott describes the album as reflective of her experiences and growth over the years, emphasizing its themes of connection and humanity.

In a recent interview, Scott shared her thoughts on the album’s direction, stating, “It’s a lot of living in this album. It’s a lot of revelation. Musically, it’s a full spectrum. I feel touched all over, literally.” Her insights offer a glimpse into the depth of artistry fans can expect from this new project.

Scott is not just returning to music; she is also expanding her acting career, recently appearing in a 2025 episode of “Abbott Elementary.” Additionally, she has a role in Tyler Perry‘s upcoming film, “Why Did I Get Married Again?” scheduled for release later this year.

Fans can stay tuned for the album’s release and stream “Beautiful People” as they celebrate Jill Scott’s long-awaited return to the music scene.