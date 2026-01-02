Sports
Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Nets winning the last matchup 129-106.
Despite the earlier victory, the Nets are struggling lately, having lost two straight games after a hot 7-3 start. Key players are missing for Brooklyn, including Michael Porter Jr. due to illness, Nic Claxton for personal reasons, and Cam Thomas managing a left hamstring injury. Egor Demin returns after a one-game absence because of a back issue, adding depth to the roster.
The Wizards enter this game with a bit of momentum, having won three of their last four games, including a narrow 114-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, where Alex Sarr contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds. Without Claxton, the Nets may struggle to defend against Sarr and other attacking threats from Washington like CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton.
“We just have to play hard,” Nets coach Jordi Fernandez stated. Despite the injuries, he expects his players to compete for all four quarters and show their worth on the court.
In terms of performance, the Wizards have improved defensively in recent weeks, holding opponents under 120 points during their last four games. Conversely, the Nets have found it difficult to score, failing to reach 100 points in three of their last six outings.
As this matchup unfolds, both teams are faced with the reality of potentially landing one of the lowest records in the league, a theme not lost on the players and fans alike. However, for Brooklyn, this game presents an opportunity to turn their fortunes around.
The Nets are looking to regain their form against a Wizards team that still has untapped potential in its young core. With both teams vying for a better outcome this season, tonight’s game promises to pack excitement for fans on both sides.
