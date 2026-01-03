Knicks Outlast Hawks in Nail-Biting 128-125 Victory

ATLANTA, GA — The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-125 on Saturday night, surviving a late comeback attempt from the slumping Hawks. The victory marked the Knicks’ second straight win and improved their record to 22-9, while the Hawks dropped to 15-18 for the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with a season-high 36 points and 16 rebounds, making 17 of 18 free throws. Jalen Brunson also contributed significantly by adding 34 points, helping New York dominate the boards with a 56-38 advantage in rebounds.

The Hawks, who are now on a six-game losing streak, were led by Trae Young, who scored 31 points and had 14 rebounds. However, the absence of Young, who suffered a right quad contusion, was felt as he was ruled out before the game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled the starting spot.

In a tight finish, Atlanta managed to pull ahead 125-124 with 48 seconds left after a critical steal and basket from Young. However, Brunson quickly reclaimed the lead for the Knicks by sinking two free throws. Following a steal of his own after an errant pass from the Hawks, Brunson added two more free throws to seal the victory.

The Knicks’ victory was significant for both teams, with New York aiming to build momentum heading into their next game against New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Hawks hope to overcome their recent struggles as they prepare for a road game against Oklahoma City.