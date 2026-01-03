Reality Series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’ Explores Exclusive Social Scene

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Netflix‘s reality series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach‘ premiered on December 29, 2025, in a lavish party setting hosted at a mansion in Jupiter. The show highlights the glamorous and competitive social life of women living in the Palm Beach area.

Cast members, including real estate developer Hilary Musser and philanthropist Rosalyn Yellin, navigate the intricacies of high society and the pressures of maintaining their status. Hilary, well-known as the ‘queen of Palm Beach,’ has spent 21 years in the area and is seen organizing extravagant events.

During the premiere, cast member Taja Abitbol expressed her passion for Palm Beach, reminiscing about her childhood visits. “When they would take me to Palm Beach, I would think it was Fantasy Island,” Abitbol described, reflecting on the allure of the city’s vibrant social scene.

The first episode introduces a world of elaborate parties and drama as the women discuss connections that influence their business interests. The show’s portrayal of Palm Beach’s elite lifestyle aims to provide viewers with an inside look at the dynamics of wealth and influence in the region.

However, the series has also sparked mixed feelings among residents. Some residents are concerned that depicting the lighter side of Palm Beach might overshadow its more sophisticated culture.

Additionally, a notable subplot involves cast member Gale Brophy discussing a harrowing experience where she received a ransom call regarding her son. The story highlights the sometimes dangerous realities that accompany high-profile wealth, though details about the event were left unclear during the show.

As the series unfolds, viewers can expect more revelations about the challenges and rivalries faced by the cast, promising a spark of drama akin to other hit reality shows.