Sports
Rice Owls Face Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Conference Opener
Tulsa, OK — The Rice Owls will begin their American Conference schedule against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, December 31, at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU from the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Rice enters the matchup with a 6-7 record, looking to bounce back after a loss that ended their four-game winning streak. The Owls most recently lost to Pepperdine, and they have struggled on the road this season, boasting an 0-4 record in true away games.
Graduate guard Trae Broadnax leads the Owls with an average of 13.9 points per game, and he ranks second on the team in rebounds with 5.4. Nick Anderson follows closely with 13.6 points per game and leads the league with a free throw percentage of 93.0. Junior forward Jimmy Oladokun Jr. tops the team in rebounds, averaging 5.5 per game.
On the other side, Tulsa comes into the contest boasting a 12-1 record and has been on a nine-game winning streak since their victory over Denver, finishing 90-85 in their last non-conference game. The Golden Hurricane leads the American Conference in scoring, averaging 89.4 points per game.
Junior guard Tylen Riley is a key player for Tulsa, averaging 15.2 points and ranking among the top scorers in the conference. Senior guard Miles Barnstable contributes with 14.0 points while graduate forward David Green offers an average of 13.9 points and leads in rebounds with 4.7.
The Owls and the Golden Hurricane have a long-standing rivalry, with Tulsa leading the all-time series 30-8. They have met 38 times, with Rice managing to sweep the season series last year, breaking a 17-game losing streak against Tulsa.
The game will set the tone for both teams’ conference campaigns as they compete in a highly competitive league. After the game, Rice will return home to host its first conference game against Memphis on Saturday, January 3, at 2 p.m. CT.
Recent Posts
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International
- Mallory Matheny to Play in Under Armour Volleyball America Game
- Brooklyn’s 2025 Affordable Housing Trends Shape Community Focus
- Influencer Piper Rockelle Breaks Record with OnlyFans Earnings
- Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage From Fall in Hawaii
- Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident
- Marcus Smart Proves His Worth Again with Lakers
- Houston Texans Set for Playoff Clash Against Pittsburgh Steelers