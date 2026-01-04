Rice Owls Face Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Conference Opener

Tulsa, OK — The Rice Owls will begin their American Conference schedule against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, December 31, at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU from the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Rice enters the matchup with a 6-7 record, looking to bounce back after a loss that ended their four-game winning streak. The Owls most recently lost to Pepperdine, and they have struggled on the road this season, boasting an 0-4 record in true away games.

Graduate guard Trae Broadnax leads the Owls with an average of 13.9 points per game, and he ranks second on the team in rebounds with 5.4. Nick Anderson follows closely with 13.6 points per game and leads the league with a free throw percentage of 93.0. Junior forward Jimmy Oladokun Jr. tops the team in rebounds, averaging 5.5 per game.

On the other side, Tulsa comes into the contest boasting a 12-1 record and has been on a nine-game winning streak since their victory over Denver, finishing 90-85 in their last non-conference game. The Golden Hurricane leads the American Conference in scoring, averaging 89.4 points per game.

Junior guard Tylen Riley is a key player for Tulsa, averaging 15.2 points and ranking among the top scorers in the conference. Senior guard Miles Barnstable contributes with 14.0 points while graduate forward David Green offers an average of 13.9 points and leads in rebounds with 4.7.

The Owls and the Golden Hurricane have a long-standing rivalry, with Tulsa leading the all-time series 30-8. They have met 38 times, with Rice managing to sweep the season series last year, breaking a 17-game losing streak against Tulsa.

The game will set the tone for both teams’ conference campaigns as they compete in a highly competitive league. After the game, Rice will return home to host its first conference game against Memphis on Saturday, January 3, at 2 p.m. CT.