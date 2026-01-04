Entertainment
The Traitors UK Season 4 Premieres with New Contestants and Twists
London, UK — The highly anticipated Season 4 of The Traitors UK premiered on January 1, 2026, introducing a fresh lineup of contestants vying for a cash prize of up to £120,000. The BBC‘s reality competition series, known for its thrilling twists and suspenseful gameplay, airs three consecutive nights with new episodes this week.
This season features 22 competitors, including a cybersecurity consultant, a retired police detective, and a crime writer, among others. Each contestant must navigate a game of deception, trying to uncover the Traitors within their midst while completing challenging tasks.
Claudia Winkleman returns as the host of the show, bringing excitement to the competition. She stated, “This season promises even more unexpected alliances and betrayals, keeping the viewers on their toes.” Episode 1 aired at 8 p.m. GMT on January 1, with Episode 2 following the next night at the same time, and Episode 3 scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT on January 3. Viewers can catch each episode on BBC One or stream it on BBC iPlayer.
The unique format divides contestants into two groups: the Traitors, who know each other’s identities, and the Faithfuls, who must work together to identify them. If the Faithfuls manage to banish all Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor survives to the end, they will claim the entire amount.
This season introduces a new role, the ‘secret traitor,’ who possesses game-changing powers, adding another layer of strategy and intrigue. The remaining episodes are set to air weekly, bringing suspense and entertainment to fans. The Traitors UK aims to maintain its record of suspense-filled episodes, sure to keep viewers eagerly anticipating each new development.
As the series unfolds, fans are excited to learn about the contestants’ strategies and alliances. The finale is anticipated to air on January 23, 2026, culminating in a battle for the cash prize and bragging rights.
