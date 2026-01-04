Entertainment
Ali Larter Discusses ‘Landman’ and Bond with On-Screen Daughter
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Ali Larter revealed that there was no “handholding” on the “high-pressure” set of Paramount+’s “Landman” as she and her on-screen daughter leaned on each other during filming. Speaking with media, Larter, who plays Angela Norris, described her connection with Michelle Randolph, who portrays her daughter Ainsley Norris, and noted how they developed a strong bond amidst the show’s intense atmosphere.
“We spent a lot of time together during the first season, when there wasn’t any handholding,” Larter said. “It was really fantastic that we had each other to lean on through the high-pressure, high-octane set. That formed this bond between us.”
“Landman,” which premiered in November 2024, is set in the oilfields of West Texas and stars Larter’s character as Tommy Norris’ ex-wife. The show has quickly gained popularity, becoming Paramount+’s most-watched series, and returned for its second season on November 16, 2025.
Larter praised the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, for his keen casting ability. “I don’t know how he knows who’s going to get along, but it just works,” she said. She additionally called Randolph “an amazing person” and “a talented actress.”
As “Landman” continues to gain traction, Larter highlighted how Sheridan has made oilfields fascinating, saying, “You would never know on paper that this show would be so riveting.” She also commended co-star Thornton, calling him “one of the best actors working in our business,” and added that he brings out the best in her performance.
Setting the stage for a successful future, “Landman” was recently renewed for a third season. The show continues to resonate with audiences across various demographics, and Larter’s dynamic portrayal of Angela Norris is a significant part of its appeal.
