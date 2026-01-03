Sports
Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight
Miami, FL – The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Miami Heat tonight in a key NBA matchup at 5 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center. Minnesota is coming off a tough 126-102 loss to Atlanta, while Miami is looking to extend its four-game winning streak after a 118-112 victory over Detroit.
The Timberwolves (21-13) hold third place in the Northwest Division and have a 9-7 road record this season. They are favored by 2.5 points against Miami (19-15), who has an impressive 12-5 home record. The all-time series is tightly contested, with the Heat winning 36 games to Minnesota’s 34, though the Timberwolves have claimed six of the last eight encounters.
Both teams are facing injury challenges. Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss the game for Minnesota due to a foot injury, while Miami’s Tyler Herro is sidelined with a toe injury. The reported over/under for total points scored in tonight’s game is 237.5.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is a key player to watch, coming off a strong performance with 30 points against Atlanta. However, the Timberwolves have struggled recently, losing three of their last four games. Miami’s Norman Powell, who scored 36 points against Detroit, is also a significant contributor for the Heat.
Betting analysts suggest taking the under on the total points scored, as the total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams. As both teams look to improve their standings, tonight’s game promises to be an exciting showdown.
