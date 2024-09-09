Sports
Dallas Cowboys Face Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 1 Matchup
The Dallas Cowboys will begin their 2024 NFL season with an away game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Scheduled for kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field, this matchup marks the first meeting of these teams since 2020.
In recent seasons, the Cowboys have consistently achieved 12 wins but have struggled to advance past the postseason. On the other hand, the Browns, relying on a formidable defense last year, faced an unfortunate defeat against the Houston Texans in the playoffs.
The current betting odds favor the Browns by 2.5 points, with the over/under set at 41.5 points. Sports analysts and betting models have been assessing this upcoming game, with the models producing strong predictions based on statistical simulations.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been highlights for the Cowboys, showcasing impressive performances in the previous season. Prescott recorded 4,516 passing yards, with 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions, while Lamb achieved 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Cowboys feature a strong pass rush led by an All-Pro candidate, who secured 14 sacks and made a significant impact last year. This defense will be tested against the Browns, who excelled at home last season by allowing the fewest points per game.
The Browns are also looking to leverage their home-field advantage, having covered the spread in multiple games at home last season. Although the Cowboys are known for their high-scoring offense, their performance on the road was notably less effective last year.
The game will be critical for both teams, as the Cowboys aim to kick off their season on a strong note, while the Browns seek to establish a winning rhythm under renewed leadership with their quarterback returning from injury.
