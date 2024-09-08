Dak Prescott Signs Historic Contract Extension with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, TX — Dak Prescott, the prominent quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, has successfully finalized a new four-year contract extension valued at over $240 million, according to multiple reports including NFL.com. This deal includes a remarkable $231 million guaranteed, ensuring his position as the team’s franchise quarterback extends well beyond the 2024 season.

This contract follows the trend of significant deals given to other quarterbacks this summer, including Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier in the season, Prescott expressed that while financial compensation is a critical aspect of the sport, it is not his primary motivation for playing. He stated, ‘I’ve never played the game for that. I’ve played a game for the pure love for the guys in that locker room.’

Prescott emphasized his desire to retire with the Cowboys and highlighted that winning a Super Bowl with Dallas is his ultimate goal. ‘That’s what motivates me on being here, just to be the quarterback that does it, that wins it,’ he declared.

The quarterback’s new contract significantly alleviates the salary cap pressures previously faced by the Cowboys, allowing for greater financial flexibility moving forward. Prescott’s presence on the team is anticipated to enhance their chances of success in upcoming seasons.

Entering his ninth year with the Cowboys, Prescott has established himself among the top quarterbacks in the NFL. His impressive performance during the previous season earned him a third Pro Bowl selection and recognition as an All-Pro player.

Throughout his career with the Cowboys, which began in 2016, Prescott has accumulated an impressive record of accomplishments, including over 29,459 passing yards and 202 touchdown passes.