Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks Face Off in NFL Season Opener

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the Denver Broncos will compete against the Seattle Seahawks in their highly anticipated NFL season opener. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

This match marks the regular-season debut of Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has been named team captain, successfully securing his position over Jarrett Stidham. Nix’s performance is expected to be under intense scrutiny as he takes on the challenge of playing in Seattle’s notoriously loud home stadium.

Joining Nix in making his first appearance in a significant role is Mike Macdonald, the new head coach for the Seahawks. Formerly the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, Macdonald steps in as Seattle aims to improve upon a disappointing season.

Both the Broncos and Seahawks finished third in their respective divisions last year and missed the playoffs. This game serves as a critical opportunity for both teams to begin the 2024 season on a positive note and to set a new trajectory after last year’s challenges.

Seattle is regarded as the favorite to win the game, and analysts are particularly focused on how Nix will perform against a strong Seahawks defense. Additionally, Kenneth Walker of Seattle is expected to make notable contributions based on last year’s statistics, particularly given Denver’s struggles to stop the run.