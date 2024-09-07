Connect with us

Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Eligibility: Key Details

Arch Manning, currently a backup quarterback for the University of Texas, is anticipating opportunities for playing time this season, particularly when the Longhorns establish a strong lead in their games.

Despite being a redshirt freshman without any prior college start, Manning’s notable family pedigree has sparked discussions among football fans regarding his eligibility for the NFL draft.

Arch Manning graduated from Isidore Newman School in 2023, and according to NFL regulations, a player must be at least three years removed from high school to enter the draft. Thus, the earliest Manning could declare for the NFL draft would be 2026, although he may choose to remain in college longer.

Both of Arch’s uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, completed four years of college football, with Peyton attending Tennessee and Eli at Ole Miss. This family legacy raises questions about whether Arch will similarly stay with Texas for a complete four years.

An additional note is that Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, while not as widely recognized as his brothers, had his own football career aspirations before being sidelined by a serious medical condition known as spinal stenosis.

Fans eager to see Arch Manning in the NFL will have to wait at least one more season beyond 2024 to witness his potential transition to professional football.

Rachel Adams

