Sports
Arch Manning Shines in Early Season Performance for Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN — The 2024 college football season has commenced, and quarterback Arch Manning is making a notable impact for the Texas Longhorns. During a dominant performance against Colorado State, where Texas led 38-0 in the third quarter, Manning entered the game for starter Quinn Ewers.
On his very first play, Manning demonstrated his skills by rolling out from the pocket and executing a 40-yard completion to Johntay Cook II. Following this impressive throw, he further showcased his abilities by scrambling and delivering a five-yard touchdown pass to Silas Bolden, extending Texas’ lead to 45-0.
Head Coach Steve Sarkisian had hinted at the possibility of Manning participating in the season opener. He commended Manning’s progress, stating, ‘He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time.’ Sarkisian highlighted Manning’s improved understanding of the offense, including the nuances of the scheme, the timing of throws, and protections.
Manning’s development was evident during the spring game earlier in April, where he achieved impressive statistics, completing 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards, along with three touchdowns and one interception. During the previous season, Manning had limited playing time, participating in only two games and making his college debut in a regular-season finale against Texas Tech.
In that debut, he recorded a performance of 2 completions out of 5 attempts for 30 yards and added a 12-yard rushing gain. Additionally, he took the field in the final moments of Texas’ 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
