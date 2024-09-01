Connect with us

Injury Update: ISU Linebacker Caleb Bacon Carted Off the Field Against North Dakota

2 days ago

The Iowa State University (ISU) football team faced an unfortunate setback during their recent game against North Dakota, as linebacker Caleb Bacon was injured early in the match.

Bacon exited the game in the first quarter after suffering a left leg injury during a punt. Initially treated on the sideline, he was later seen being carted off the field to the locker room with his left knee heavily wrapped.

Following the incident, head coach Matt Campbell provided a brief update, stating, ‘We don’t know a lot about Caleb right now,’ indicating the uncertainty surrounding Bacon’s condition.

In response to Bacon’s injury, redshirt junior Zach Lovett entered the game as his replacement. Lovett has previous experience, having played 13 games as a backup linebacker and a crucial member of the special teams in the 2023 season, recording 11 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for a loss.

During the game against North Dakota, Lovett was able to contribute with two tackles, demonstrating his capability to step up in times of need. In contrast, Bacon did not record any statistics before his exit.

Last season, Bacon was instrumental for the Cyclones’ defense, participating in all 13 games as a reserve linebacker and finishing second on the team with 60 tackles.

This story will continue to be updated as more information regarding Bacon’s condition becomes available.

