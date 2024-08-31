Sports
Oklahoma State Cowboys Set to Face South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Season Opener
The Oklahoma State Cowboys, ranked No. 18 in the preseason, are preparing to host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in their 2024 season opener. The game will take place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 31.
This matchup features a strong South Dakota State team, which has emerged as a powerhouse in the FCS. The Jackrabbits have won two consecutive FCS national championships and boast an impressive 29-1 record over the past two seasons. Their dominance is evidenced by their playoff success, winning eight FCS playoff games by an average margin of 29.1 points.
The Cowboys, led by head coach Mike Gundy, are looking to continue their momentum from the previous season, in which they won eight of their last ten games. Running back Ollie Gordon II, who was the leading rusher in the FBS last season and a contender for the Heisman Trophy, is expected to be a focal point of Oklahoma State’s offense.
South Dakota State’s quarterback Mark Gronowski, who received the Walter Payton Award as the top FCS player last season, stands ready to challenge the Cowboys’ defense with his 3,058 passing yards and 37 total touchdowns. The Jackrabbits also return a formidable defense that allowed only 9.3 points per game, showcasing their strong overall capabilities.
This game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, and will not be available on traditional broadcast television. Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams look to make a statement in their respective divisions.
