Jake Thomas to Play 200th Game with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

On September 7, 2024, Jake Thomas of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is set to play in his 200th regular-season game. This milestone comes on the occasion of the 20th edition of the Banjo Bowl, a significant match for the team.

Thomas, a veteran player, was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the 2012 Canadian Football League Draft as the 29th overall pick. He entered training camp with the primary goal of making the team and playing in at least one CFL game. Currently, he has not only met this goal but has surpassed it significantly, also participating in 13 playoff matches and four Grey Cups.

Reflecting on his tenure with the team, Thomas expressed gratitude for reaching the 200-game milestone. He noted that his initial goal was quite modest, and he never anticipated a long career extending beyond ten years. According to Thomas, the locker room environment has greatly contributed to his decision to remain with the team over the years.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed. Veteran guard Pat Neufeld praised Thomas for his resiliency and importance to the team, highlighting that he exemplifies dedication and hard work on the field. Head coach Mike O’Shea echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Thomas’s strong work ethic and intelligence which have been vital to the team’s success.

As the team prepares for the Banjo Bowl, Neufeld returns to his right guard position while veteran left tackle Stanley Bryant is still sidelined due to health concerns. The Blue Bombers will dress seven offensive linemen for the game, hoping to maintain their competitive edge on the field.

The excitement surrounding this game is palpable, with players eager to hit the field once more and demonstrate their accomplishments throughout the season. Thomas, in particular, stands as a testament to perseverance in professional football.