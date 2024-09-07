Texas Longhorns Face Off Against Michigan Wolverines in College Football Showdown

The highly anticipated college football matchup between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines is set to take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This meeting marks the first encounter between these two storied programs since their thrilling clash in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

n

The Longhorns, fresh off a dominant 52-0 victory against Colorado State, are looking to build on their strong start. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers demonstrated impressive performance in the season opener, throwing for three touchdowns and guiding the team to a commanding win. Meanwhile, Michigan is coming off a 30-10 victory over Fresno State, where they showcased a strong defensive effort despite struggling offensively.

n

Michigan has maintained an impressive home record, boasting 23 consecutive wins at Michigan Stadium since 2021. The Wolverines have established themselves as the winningest program in college football history, with a total of 1,005 victories. With 16 consecutive wins under their belt, Michigan’s last loss occurred in the College Football Playoff in 2022.

n

As Texas arrives at the idyllic “Big House,” they bring with them a wealth of experience, having returned 11 starters, including star quarterback Ewers. Ewers played a pivotal role in leading Texas to the College Football Playoff last season and is expected to be a key factor in their pursuit of victory.

n

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for noon ET, with Texas favored by 6.5 points in the latest odds. The matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams eye College Football Playoff aspirations this season.