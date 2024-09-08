Dak Prescott Signs Record-Breaking Contract Extension with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, TX — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has officially signed a new four-year contract extension worth over $240 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. This agreement, which includes a historic $231 million in guaranteed money, secures Prescott’s role as the team’s franchise quarterback through the 2028 season.

This contract comes just hours before the Cowboys’ 2024 regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, following extensive negotiations that took place over the weekend. Prescott’s new deal surpasses previous record contracts, solidifying his status in the league.

Prescott has stated that while financial compensation is an important aspect of professional sports, his main motivation stems from his commitment to his team and the pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. He emphasized his affection for the players in the locker room, noting, “I’ve never played the game for that. I’ve played a game for the pure love for the guys in that locker room.” A Super Bowl victory with the Cowboys remains his primary objective.

The extension not only secures Prescott’s future with the Cowboys but also alleviates potential salary cap pressures for the organization. This strategic move prevents Dallas from needing to seek a new franchise quarterback in the coming years.

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Prescott has had a remarkable career thus far, earning multiple accolades including three Pro Bowl selections and the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his contributions both on and off the field. His impressive performance in the previous season saw him leading the league in passing touchdowns, which solidifies his position among the club’s all-time great quarterbacks.

As Prescott prepares for the new season, expectations will be high for him and the Dallas Cowboys. His goal, as stated, is to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, an accomplishment that has eluded the franchise for nearly three decades.