Texans and Colts Set for AFC South Showdown

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the Houston Texans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in an exciting division matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This anticipated game marks the kickoff of the NFL regular season.

The Colts are emerging as a home underdog, eager to claim an upset against the Texans, who are coming off an impressive season where they surprised many by securing the AFC South division title. Indianapolis will be relying on quarterback Anthony Richardson, making his first start since a season-ending injury last year.

Richardson, known for his dual-threat capability, is expected to lean on the talents of running back Jonathan Taylor, who is also looking to bounce back after injury concerns plagued his previous season. Defensively, the Colts hope to significantly improve from last year, when they ranked among the teams allowing the most points.

The Texans, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, aim to further build on their momentum from last season, where Stroud turned in an impressive rookie campaign. Houston’s passing attack has seen strengthened support with the additions of new players and returning talent, promising an exciting offensive display.

As the Texans have one of the league’s top pass-rushing duos, expectations are high for their defense to remain competitive against a Colts offense that will be looking to establish rhythm early. This matchup not only showcases the growth of both teams but also sets the stage for a thrilling start to the NFL season.