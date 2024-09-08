Tennessee Titans Begin Season Against Chicago Bears

The Tennessee Titans, launching their 65th season in the National Football League (NFL), are set to face the Chicago Bears today at Soldier Field. Both teams will kick off at noon CDT, marking a significant event as neither team has played each other during a Week 1 matchup before.

The Titans bring an all-time record of 32-32 in season openers. Their last face-off with the Bears in the regular season occurred on November 8, 2020, when the Titans claimed a 24-17 victory at Nissan Stadium, giving them a 7-6 lead in the all-time series.

In preparation for the game, both teams have listed their Week 1 inactives. For the Titans, the inactives include Safety Jamal Adams, Safety Otis Reese IV, Offensive Lineman John Ojukwu, Tight End David Martin-Robinson, Tight End Thomas Odukoya, and Outside Linebacker Ali Gaye. The Bears have ruled out Wide Receiver Tyler Scott, Linebacker Noah Sewell, Offensive Lineman Kiran Amegadjie, Defensive Lineman Zacch Pickens, Running Back Roschon Johnson, Offensive Lineman Bill Murray, and Defensive Lineman Dominique Robinson.

This matchup is particularly exciting for the Bears as they introduce their newly acquired No. 1 draft pick, a player who previously earned the Heisman Trophy. Meanwhile, the Titans are also entering a new chapter under Head Coach Brian Callahan, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game represents an important moment for both teams, with high expectations surrounding the Bears as they aim for improvement in their third season under Head Coach Matt Eberflus. Despite their progress, history indicates challenges for rookie quarterbacks in their first games.