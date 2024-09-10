England and Australia Set for T20I Series in Southampton

Australia and England, the world’s oldest cricket rivals, are preparing to clash in a white-ball series featuring three T20 matches and five One Day Internationals. This series marks Australia’s first white-ball tour of England since 2020 and will serve as vital preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The first T20I is scheduled to take place on September 11, 2024, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Following the initial match, the teams will face each other in Cardiff and Manchester, with the second and third T20Is taking place on September 13 and September 15, respectively.

Australia enters the series with momentum after winning a T20 series against Scotland 3-0. They will be led by captain Mitchell Marsh, while England will look to navigate the series without their regular captain Jos Buttler, who is currently recovering from a calf injury.

Phil Salt will take charge of the England side in Buttler’s absence. The England squad comprises talented players, including Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone, aiming to showcase their skills after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Both teams have experienced recent successes, with Australia emerging victorious in their last encounters in ICC events. The matches are expected to draw significant attention, with the first T20I in Southampton already sold out.