Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs Re-Sign Nick Robertson to One-Year Deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract worth US$875,000. This agreement marks the end of a reported stalemate between the player and the team.
Robertson had a productive season last year, scoring 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games. However, he also expressed discontent with his role, leading to a trade request this past summer.
Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson’s entry-level contract expired following last season. Over his career, he has recorded 17 goals and 17 assists in a total of 87 NHL games while also spending time with the AHL‘s Toronto Marlies.
This season, Robertson will have an opportunity to secure a larger role within the team, especially with the departure of winger Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Robertson is set to turn 23 years old shortly, and he hopes to make an impact under new head coach Craig Berube, who has taken over following the firing of former coach Sheldon Keefe.
