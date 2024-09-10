Bafana Bafana Prepare for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against South Sudan

Bafana Bafana is set to face a critical match on Tuesday against South Sudan in the second game of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Uganda, Coach Hugo Broos understands that only a victory in Juba will maintain South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 tournament.

Broos remarked, “You never know that you’re going to win the game… you just try to win the game, and this is what we will try to do.”

Reflecting on the previous match against Uganda, the Belgian coach noted that the draw was compounded by a late mistake from goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. He also pointed out the team’s failure to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities.

“The game against Uganda was difficult, but normally we have to win that game because there were many chances Uganda didn’t have, and they scored the second goal from the mistake of our keeper. We had three, four, five chances to score,” Broos added.

Currently, South Africa occupies the third position in Group K, trailing the leaders Uganda, who hold four points after their victory over Congo. Congo sits second with three points following their win against South Sudan. Meanwhile, the Bright Stars of South Sudan aim to bounce back after their narrow 1-0 loss to Congo.

Bafana Bafana’s attacking lineup may include Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who scored against Uganda, although Broos has not confirmed his fitness due to the short recovery time between matches. Additionally, defensive alterations may be considered after Mothwa’s error in the previous game.

Coach Nicolas Dupuis’s South Sudan is optimistic about using home advantage to end their winless streak that has lasted for five matches. They may, however, face challenges if Joseph Dhata is ruled out due to an injury.

The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM local time at Juba Stadium, as South Africa seeks to assert its dominance and secure three essential points.