Providence Nurse Found Dead, Neighbor Charged with Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A tragic incident has unfolded as Providence St. Vincent nurse Melissa Jubane was found dead, with her neighbor subsequently arrested and charged with her murder, according to Beaverton police on Saturday morning.

Melissa Jubane was reported missing earlier this week when she failed to appear for work. Authorities were notified of her disappearance on Wednesday.

Beaverton Police conducted a search at Melissa’s apartment but did not find her there. Family members and officers attempted to contact Melissa throughout the day, but her phone was reportedly turned off. Searches of her bank and credit card transactions also yielded no leads on her whereabouts, according to law enforcement.

At 3:12 p.m. on September 4, Melissa was formally entered into national law enforcement databases as a missing person by Beaverton police. Following an extensive investigation, it was determined that one of her neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert of Beaverton, was involved in her disappearance.

Authorities have confirmed that Jubane’s remains have been recovered. On Friday night, Schubert was arrested and charged with the murder of Melissa Jubane.

According to the arrest document, Schubert is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 230 lbs and standing 6’3″ tall. Although he previously worked as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023, there is no record of him being employed at Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked.

In response to this tragic news, Providence released a statement expressing their sorrow. ‘Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane. This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers,’ the statement read.

Providence further added, ‘Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence, and integrity. We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community. Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her.’