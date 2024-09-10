Sports
FIA International Court Upholds Decision on Ferrari’s Appeal
The FIA International Court of Appeal conducted a hearing on September 3, 2024, in Geneva regarding an appeal lodged by Ferrari AF Corse.
The appeal challenged Decision No. 80, issued on May 12, 2024, by the Stewards of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, an event that was part of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).
During the race on May 11, a red flag was deployed at 17:13 due to a race incident, resulting in the suspension of the race. The Stewards made the decision to resume the race at 19:10 for a duration of 1 hour and 44 minutes, as per Article 14.3.1 of the 2024 WEC Sporting Regulations.
Ferrari AF Corse lodged a protest against the Stewards’ Decision No. 71, which pertained to the provisional classification posted shortly after the race conclusion. Following the protest, the Stewards held a hearing and subsequently rejected Ferrari’s protest via Decision No. 80, stating that Stewards’ decisions are not subject to protest under Article 13.2.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.
On May 15, 2024, Ferrari AF Corse filed an appeal against the Stewards’ Decision No. 80. After considering the arguments presented by both parties, the International Court of Appeal upheld the Stewards’ decision, confirming their ruling regarding the provisional classification of the race.
The hearing was presided over by Mr. Nish Shetty from Singapore, alongside Mr. Xavier Bone from Spain, Mr. Tomas Borec from Slovakia, and Mr. Mark Kletter from Austria.
