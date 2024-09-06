Politics
Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP After Expulsion
On September 6, 2024, Sujeet Kumar, a former Member of Parliament representing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Rajya Sabha, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His transition to the BJP occurred shortly after he was expelled from the BJD, which cited anti-party activities as the reason for his expulsion.
Kumar announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve and raise important issues affecting the people of the undivided Kalahandi district and the KBK region at the national level. In his resignation letter directed to BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, he stated his commitment to the party but expressed feelings of being belittled and disregarded within the organization.
In response to Kumar’s departure, BJD president Naveen Patnaik emphasized the betrayal felt by the party, stating, ‘Instead of taking care of people, Sujeet has cheated with people.’ Following his expulsion, the BJD’s strength in the Rajya Sabha has decreased to seven members, leaving the party without representation in the Lok Sabha.
During his transfer to the BJP, Kumar was welcomed in Delhi by senior BJP leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Bhartuhari Mahtab. Kumar’s departure follows that of another BJD MP, Mamata Mohanta, who also recently resigned to join the BJP following her election to the Rajya Sabha.
