Champai Soren Joins BJP Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. This significant move occurred on Friday, with Soren making the announcement in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP’s Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi.

Soren’s decision to join the BJP follows his resignation from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) earlier in the week. He expressed his belief that the BJP was the only party taking the issue of “infiltrators from Bangladesh” seriously. This statement reflects the BJP’s ongoing narrative that targets Muslim minorities, an approach that has been a subject of controversy in the region.

Champai Soren took office as Chief Minister on February 2 after the resignation of Hemant Soren, who stepped down amid legal troubles linked to a money-laundering case. However, after Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28, Champai Soren resigned from his position on July 3.

On the same day as Soren’s induction into the BJP, Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren was appointed to the state Cabinet as his replacement. This reshuffling highlights the ongoing political dynamics within Jharkhand as parties prepare for the upcoming electoral contest.