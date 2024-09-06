Putin’s Unexpected Endorsement of Kamala Harris Raises Questions

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok. During a press session, Putin humorously referenced his support of Harris after acknowledging the withdrawal of current President Joe Biden from the race.

Putin remarked, “Our favourite, if you can call it that, was the current president, Mr. [Joe] Biden. But he was removed from the race, and he recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. Well, we will do so – we will support her.” His comments included a notable mention of Harris’s infectious laughter, which some interpreted as a veiled mockery.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Putin criticized former President Donald Trump for implementing numerous restrictions and sanctions on Russia. This endorsement of Harris has several analysts questioning the sincerity of his remarks and whether this is merely another calculated political maneuver.

Donald Trump quickly responded to Putin’s endorsement with mixed feelings during a campaign event in New York. He stated, “I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favour,” expressing his uncertainty about how to react to Putin’s comments.

U.S. intelligence has long suggested that Russia has favored Trump, primarily due to his stance against sanctions. Following this endorsement, both political analysts and officials are assessing its implications on the 2024 election and potential foreign interference.

Putin’s history with U.S. elections often raises eyebrows. Previously, he praised Trump in 2015, and his actions during the 2016 election were linked to sowing discord within U.S. democracy. This recent endorsement echoes that sentiment, potentially positioning Harris in a light that may affect her campaign negatively.