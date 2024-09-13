Krispy Kreme Offers Special Doughnut Deals and Barbie-Themed Treats

Customers can enjoy a sweet deal today at participating Krispy Kreme locations. For a limited time, patrons can purchase any dozen or 16-count Minis at the regular price and receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents. This offer is available both in-store and online through Krispy Kreme’s app and website using the promo code ’13.’

In addition to this promotion, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the iconic fashion doll Barbie. Fans can indulge in exclusive Barbie-themed doughnuts, which come in a custom pink box, available for a limited time at select Krispy Kreme locations.

To further mark this occasion, a special Krispy Kreme 6-pack is also available in select grocery stores. This includes the Barbie Pink Doughnut, Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, and the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut, offering something unique for both Barbie and doughnut enthusiasts.