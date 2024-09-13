Business
Krispy Kreme Offers Special Doughnut Deals and Barbie-Themed Treats
Customers can enjoy a sweet deal today at participating Krispy Kreme locations. For a limited time, patrons can purchase any dozen or 16-count Minis at the regular price and receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents. This offer is available both in-store and online through Krispy Kreme’s app and website using the promo code ’13.’
In addition to this promotion, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the iconic fashion doll Barbie. Fans can indulge in exclusive Barbie-themed doughnuts, which come in a custom pink box, available for a limited time at select Krispy Kreme locations.
To further mark this occasion, a special Krispy Kreme 6-pack is also available in select grocery stores. This includes the Barbie Pink Doughnut, Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, and the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut, offering something unique for both Barbie and doughnut enthusiasts.
Recent Posts
- Borussia Dortmund Playfully Responds to Inter Milan’s New Kit Resemblance
- State Voting Laws Influence Voter Participation Across the U.S.
- Krispy Kreme Offers Special Doughnut Deals and Barbie-Themed Treats
- Final Episode of ‘The Grand Tour’ to Release Soon on Amazon Prime
- Uglies Film Finally Released After Long Wait
- Ewan McGregor Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Minnesota Twins Release Catcher Derek Bender Amid Allegations of Tipping Pitches
- The Role of Real-Time Data Streaming in Formula 1 Racing
- Port Blair Renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram to Erase Colonial Legacy
- Mohun Bagan Secures Lead Against Mumbai City FC in ISL Opener
- Los Angeles Shaken by 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake
- Erling Haaland Faces a Tough Decision Amid Personal Loss
- BBC Presenter Jay Blades Charged with Coercive Behaviour
- Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Life and Legacy Celebrated at Emotional Funeral in Torsby
- Stephen Curry Ventures Beyond Basketball: Expanding into Entertainment
- The Enigma of Friday the 13th: A Day Shrouded in Superstition
- Dramatic Swings and Tensions Define Day One at the Solheim Cup 2024
- Nathan Cleary Shines as Penrith Panthers Advance to NRL Finals
- Yanga Ready for CAF Champions League Clash Against Commercial Bank of Ethiopia
- Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia