Krispy Kreme and Wendy’s Offer Sweet Friday the 13th Deals

Krispy Kreme, a prominent doughnut chain, is presenting an exclusive offer this Friday the 13th to delight its customers. On this superstitious day, patrons can indulge in a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for a mere 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at their regular price. This promotion, dubbed the ‘Lucky Friday‘ deal, is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Customers can claim this offer in-store or by ordering online for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app or website by using the promo code ’13’. However, the offer is limited to one dozen per customer.

In addition to Krispy Kreme’s enticing deal, another fast-food chain, Wendy's, is providing its rewards members with a chance to enjoy complimentary treats every Friday until the end of 2024. Wendy’s loyal patrons can receive a free order of Hot & Crispy Fries in any size with any in-app purchase. Moreover, members can savor a small Frosty for just $1 through the end of the month, with the possibility of using the offer multiple times.

This wave of sweet deals comes from major brands on a day traditionally associated with fear and superstition, turning it into a celebration of delightful discounts.