Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Sparks Enthusiasm in Grey Market

The allotment status for Bajaj Housing Finance Limited‘s initial public offering (IPO) has been officially announced. Prospective investors who applied for the shares can now verify their allotment status online. This information is accessible via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website at bseindia.com and on the official website managed by the IPO registrar, KFin Technologies Limited.

The eagerly anticipated listing of the Bajaj Housing Finance shares is projected to occur on Monday, September 16, 2024. Following the allotment status announcement, the grey market has responded positively, with shares garnering a significant premium. According to market observers, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the day stands at ₹77. This is approximately 110 per cent above the IPO’s upper price band, suggesting promising returns for the fortunate share allottees.

Based on the current GMP, market analysts estimate the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing price to be approximately ₹147, presenting a potential 110 per cent gain on the listing date. However, experts caution that the grey market is unregulated, and its premiums do not necessarily reflect the company’s actual financial standing. They advise investors to rely on thorough analysis of the company’s fundamentals rather than speculative indicators such as the GMP.

It is important to note that the views stated by the market observers are personal insights and not officially endorsed by Mint. Investors are urged to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.