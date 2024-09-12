Business
AmaWaterways Joins Forces with Mint Payments for Secure Transactions
Luxury river cruise line, AmaWaterways, has announced a fully integrated partnership with Mint Payments, utilizing their travel agent B2B payment solution, MintEFT.
MintEFT provides a dedicated, swift, and secure bank transfer solution catering to payments between travel agents and their suppliers in Australia and New Zealand.
AmaWaterways Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Steve Richards, expressed enthusiasm, stating: “We have received numerous requests from travel advisors to introduce this partnership, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that.”
Richards added, “Partnering with a reputable payment system like MintEFT is exciting for us as we continue growing our brand in this market, fostering trusted relationships, and empowering advisors to excel in selling travel.”
Mint Payments’s Chief Growth Officer, Hugh Twomey, remarked, “We’re eager to see how MintEFT can support AmaWaterways’ expansion in ANZ by simplifying the payment process for all involved parties. This integration enables everyone to concentrate on providing exceptional experiences without payment concerns.”
