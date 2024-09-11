USMNT Set to Face New Zealand in International Friendly

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) is scheduled to compete against New Zealand in an international friendly match tonight at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. This match marks the final game of the September international window for the USMNT.

Following their recent 2-1 defeat to Canada, which was only their second home loss to their northern neighbors, the USMNT is looking to regroup. Interim coach Mikey Varas noted that the team did not display the ‘right mentality’ in the previous match, where Canada largely controlled the tempo.

In an effort to restore their competitive edge, the USMNT aims to secure a victory against New Zealand, who recently lost 3-0 to Mexico. This matchup presents an opportunity for both teams to shift momentum and put forth a stronger offensive performance.

The USMNT lineup for tonight’s match features goalkeeper Matt Turner, defenders Chris Richards and Mark McKenzie, midfielder Yunus Musah, and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright, among others. Their opponents, New Zealand, will field a team captained by Chris Wood, alongside players such as Max Crocombe and Tim Payne.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage available across several platforms including TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock, and Fútbol de Primera Radio. Fans can look forward to an exciting match as both teams seek to bounce back from their recent setbacks.