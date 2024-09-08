Sports
New England Patriots Kick Off 2024 Season against Cincinnati Bengals
The New England Patriots are set to open their 2024 regular season schedule with a notable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
This game, scheduled for Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET, marks a significant moment for the Patriots as they enter the new season under the leadership of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots concluded the previous season with a disappointing 4-13 record, providing ample motivation for a fresh start. This season opener also represents a historic shift, as it is the first time in 24 years that the team will take the field without the guidance of legendary coach Bill Belichick, who was parted ways with in January.
The newly appointed coach, Jerod Mayo, aims to make a powerful statement by leading the Patriots to an upset victory over the Bengals, who are anticipated to be contenders for the playoffs this year. Mayo faces the formidable challenge of facing a Bengals team led by quarterback Joe Burrow, known for his strong performance on the field.
Despite the challenges ahead, the Patriots will be looking to surprise fans and critics alike with a performance that could set the tone for the rest of the season.
