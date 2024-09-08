Sports
FanDuel Launches Exciting Promotions for NFL Week 1
New customers at FanDuel Sportsbook are presented with enticing promotions as NFL Week 1 unfolds. New bettors can secure a guaranteed $200 bonus by simply placing a $5 wager on any game Sunday, regardless of the outcome.
As part of the Week 1 festivities, FanDuel also offers a three-week trial of the NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing users to stream out-of-market games across multiple devices. This feature enhances the experience for bettors wishing to engage live with their bets.
This welcome promotion includes various betting options for Sunday matchups, including notable games such as the Steelers vs. Falcons and the 49ers vs. Jets. Customers will have access to weekly bonuses and profit boosts, including a 100% moneyline profit boost applicable to any game of their choosing during the week.
In addition to team matchups, customers can utilize a 50% profit boost under the Gronk Profit Spike, specifically for player touchdown bets. There is a special focus on the Rams vs. Lions game this week, with customers encouraged to explore various prop bets for key players like Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.
Registration is straightforward, requiring basic personal information to create an account. Payment options include popular platforms such as Venmo and PayPal, facilitating seamless transactions for new users looking to engage in sports betting this weekend.
The excitement extends as the NFL returns, with fans eager to support their teams and take part in the substantial promotions offered by FanDuel for the season’s kickoff.
Recent Posts
- Tolins Tyres IPO Receives Strong Response from Investors
- India Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox
- Kross IPO Opens for Subscription Today with Positive Analyst Ratings
- Bruce Willis Seen Amid Health Challenges
- Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford Meet After Lions’ Overtime Victory Over Rams
- Newcastle Knights Raise Over $500,000 for Local Charities
- Upcoming Streaming Releases: New Movies, Music, and Shows to Watch
- Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Initial Public Offering
- New Zealand and Afghanistan Set to Face Off in Historic Test Match
- Access Denied: IP Address Blacklisted from Hollywood PQ
- Bailey Smith Requests Trade from Western Bulldogs
- Seattle Seahawks Secures Victory Over Denver Broncos in Season Opener
- Houston Texans Triumph Over Indianapolis Colts in Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Set to Make Season Debut Against 49ers
- India Records Suspected Mpox Case in Recent Traveler
- Costeen Hatzi: Carving Her Own Identity in the Spotlight
- Saints Dominate Panthers in Season Opener
- R U OK? Day Promotes Year-Round Mental Health Conversations
- Dallas Cowboys Face Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 1 Matchup
- The Killers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in Australia