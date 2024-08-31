Sports
No. 3 Oregon Ducks Set to Kick Off 2024 Season Against Idaho Vandals
The No. 3 Oregon football team will commence its 2024 season this Saturday against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Oregon is considered one of the leading candidates for the national championship this year, currently ranked third in FanDuel‘s odds, trailing only Georgia and Ohio State. The anticipation for the Ducks’ season opener has been building as they prepare to face the Vandals.
Last season, the Ducks finished with an impressive 11-2 record, highlighting their strong performance. Similarly, Idaho had a notable season, concluding with a 9-4 record. Both teams excelled in passing touchdowns during the previous season, with Oregon ranking first nationally with 44 touchdowns, while Idaho secured the 20th spot with 26.
Oregon enters this matchup as a significant favorite, with a 44-point advantage over Idaho, indicating the expectations placed on the Ducks. The game opened with the Ducks favored at 43.5 points, and the over/under is set at 62.5 points, showcasing the anticipated high-scoring nature of the contest.
