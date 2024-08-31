Danny Simpson Takes on Danny Aarons in Dublin Boxing Event

The Misfits Boxing promotion is celebrating its two-year anniversary in Dublin with a headline event featuring Danny Simpson and Danny Aarons. Simpson, known for being a Premier League champion with Leicester City in 2016, stepped in on short notice to fill the absence of KSI, who had to withdraw from his anticipated two-versus-one fight.

This boxing event marks the debut for both Simpson and Aarons. They will be accompanied in the ring by photographer Dave Foggarty, known for his work with Conor McGregor, who will compete against Deen The Great. Another notable participant is Sami Hamed, son of the legendary boxer Prince Naseem Hamed.

Viewers can stream the fights live on DAZN PPV starting at 6 PM. Throughout the evening, there have been several compelling bouts, including the match between Ben Williams and Warren Spencer. This fight was marked by intense exchanges, with Williams showing resilience despite an early stoppage.

After the fight, Williams expressed his disappointment at what he believed was an early stoppage, stating that he felt he was in control and ready to continue. Spencer acknowledged Williams’ talent and expressed respect for him as a competitor, despite the heated exchange in the ring.

In another highlight, Dave Foggarty faced Deen The Great for the light-heavyweight title. Fogarty, who has a background in MMA, presented a strong challenge, but ultimately Foggarty found himself on the canvas twice, confirming Deen’s victory in a closely contested battle.

Meanwhile, Sami Hamed’s fight against Jesse Clarke rapidly escalated, leading to Hamed’s dominating performance and a quick stoppage after Clarke’s corner threw in the towel, acknowledging that their fighter could not withstand Hamed’s relentless attacks.