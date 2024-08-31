Sports
Danny Simpson Takes on Danny Aarons in Dublin Boxing Event
The Misfits Boxing promotion is celebrating its two-year anniversary in Dublin with a headline event featuring Danny Simpson and Danny Aarons. Simpson, known for being a Premier League champion with Leicester City in 2016, stepped in on short notice to fill the absence of KSI, who had to withdraw from his anticipated two-versus-one fight.
This boxing event marks the debut for both Simpson and Aarons. They will be accompanied in the ring by photographer Dave Foggarty, known for his work with Conor McGregor, who will compete against Deen The Great. Another notable participant is Sami Hamed, son of the legendary boxer Prince Naseem Hamed.
Viewers can stream the fights live on DAZN PPV starting at 6 PM. Throughout the evening, there have been several compelling bouts, including the match between Ben Williams and Warren Spencer. This fight was marked by intense exchanges, with Williams showing resilience despite an early stoppage.
After the fight, Williams expressed his disappointment at what he believed was an early stoppage, stating that he felt he was in control and ready to continue. Spencer acknowledged Williams’ talent and expressed respect for him as a competitor, despite the heated exchange in the ring.
In another highlight, Dave Foggarty faced Deen The Great for the light-heavyweight title. Fogarty, who has a background in MMA, presented a strong challenge, but ultimately Foggarty found himself on the canvas twice, confirming Deen’s victory in a closely contested battle.
Meanwhile, Sami Hamed’s fight against Jesse Clarke rapidly escalated, leading to Hamed’s dominating performance and a quick stoppage after Clarke’s corner threw in the towel, acknowledging that their fighter could not withstand Hamed’s relentless attacks.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival