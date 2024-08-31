Sports
Tennessee Volunteers Set to Face Chattanooga Mocs in Season Opener
The No. 15 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for an anticipated showdown against the Chattanooga Mocs in an all-Tennessee college football matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 a.m. PT/12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 31.
This contest will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the Volunteers aim to secure a strong start to their 2024 football season.
With an impressive roster featuring considerable depth in key positions, the Tennessee Volunteers are optimistic about their chances this season. They have bolstered their lineup with additional talent through the transfer portal and are eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff.
On the other hand, the Chattanooga Mocs are looking to benefit from returning seven starters on both their offense and defense from the previous season. Their returning quarterback, who passed for 2,672 yards and 20 touchdowns last year, could provide a notable challenge for the Volunteers.
As for the betting line, Tennessee enters the matchup as a 38.5-point favorite, a substantial spread for this early season game. Analysts predict that Tennessee will not only win but also cover the point spread, while also suggesting that the total combined points will exceed the over/under set at 56.5.
The game will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network, allowing fans to witness the action unfold as both teams compete for an early season victory.
