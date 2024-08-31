Sports
Sergi Domínguez Makes Debut for FC Barcelona in La Liga
Sergi Domínguez, a graduate from La Masia, experienced a memorable moment on 31 August 2024, as he made his debut for FC Barcelona. Coming on as a centre back during the latter half of the match, Domínguez became the fourth new player introduced by head coach Hansi Flick in the ongoing La Liga season.
With FC Barcelona already holding a commanding 3-0 lead when he entered the game, Domínguez faced an ideal low-pressure situation for his first appearance in senior football. He successfully contributed to maintaining the clean sheet, while his teammates added four more goals, highlighting an impressive performance by the team.
This debut served as a rewarding milestone for the 19-year-old, who has developed through the club’s youth system since joining from Sant Gabriel in 2017. Last season, he made 20 appearances for Barça Atlètic and also participated in three matches in the UEFA Youth League.
After spending the entire preseason training under Hansi Flick’s guidance, Domínguez finally experienced the opportunity to play in a competitive match. He wasn’t the only young talent making their debut that day, as three other youngsters—Marc Bernal, Gerard Martín, and Pau Víctor—also made their first outings for the team at Mestalla.
