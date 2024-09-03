Sports
Trent Williams Ends Holdout, Finalizes New Deal with 49ers
Trent Williams, the All-Pro left tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, has officially ended his holdout and is finalizing a new deal with the team. This development, confirmed by his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, is a significant resolution to the prolonged contract dispute that began prior to the start of the season.
Williams, 36, had not participated in any of the 49ers’ training camp activities, resulting in over $4 million in fines for his absence. He was set to earn $20.05 million in base salary for the current season under his previous six-year, $138.1 million contract signed in 2021. His absence from the team’s 53-man roster last week placed him on the reserve/did not report list.
The 49ers made moves to create additional salary cap space leading up to this new agreement. San Francisco restructured the contract of defensive lineman, which subsequently opened up over $5.4 million in cap space. This agreement marks the second time this offseason that the 49ers have reconfigured a deal for a star player, following a similar agreement with running back earlier in the summer.
Historically recognized as one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, Williams’ previous contract had left him without any guaranteed money remaining. His result-oriented performance, including a 95.8% pass block win rate in 2023, underlined his importance on the field, particularly as the centerpiece of the 49ers’ offensive line.
With key injuries affecting multiple positions on the offensive line, Williams’ return is critically timed. The team faced challenges due to injuries to their top three guards, which further emphasized the necessity for Williams’ immediate involvement as the 49ers prepare to face their season opener.
As the season approaches, the 49ers also welcomed another vital addition to their offense with the recent agreement reached with wide receiver. This combination of star talent returning to practice is viewed as essential for enhancing the team’s competitive edge heading into the upcoming season.
