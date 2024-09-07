Jalen Ramsey Secures Record Contract Extension with Miami Dolphins

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins have announced a three-year contract extension with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, valued at $72.3 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for a second time.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Ramsey signed the extension on Friday. This new deal guarantees Ramsey $55.3 million starting this season, placing him at the top of the earnings list for cornerbacks.

The contract negotiations had been ongoing for several weeks, particularly after Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos set a new benchmark for the position with a deal worth $24 million annually.

Ramsey joined the Dolphins in March 2023, following a trade in which Miami sent a third-round pick and tight end to the Los Angeles Rams. He quickly established himself as a key leader within the team.

Last season, despite being limited to ten games due to a knee injury sustained during training camp, Ramsey recorded three interceptions, earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

Coach McDaniel emphasized the positive impact Ramsey has had since joining the organization, citing his reputation and skill level as crucial components of the team’s success.

Ramsey, now serving as a team captain, has been sidelined recently due to a hamstring injury. While McDaniel indicated uncertainty regarding his availability for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, he remains optimistic about Ramsey’s recovery.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver echoed the sentiment, acknowledging Ramsey’s dedication to his rehabilitation and the need for caution, especially with a Thursday night game scheduled in Week 2.