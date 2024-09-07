Sports
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Attends BYU-SMU Football Game
DALLAS, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Chief Football Officer Scott Draper were present at the Gerald R. Ford Stadium for the BYU versus SMU game, marking the first road game of the 2024 season for the BYU Cougars.
Commissioner Yormark has been leading the Big 12 Conference since August 2022, being the fifth individual to hold this position. Draper was recently promoted to Chief Football & Competition Officer at the Big 12.
Amid discussions of potential conference expansion, particularly the inclusion of the UConn Huskies, Yormark issued a statement earlier this week outlining a pause in discussions regarding membership expansion. He emphasized, “As commissioner, it is my responsibility to explore a variety of value-creating opportunities on behalf of the Big 12.”
Yormark’s statement followed detailed conversations with his conference colleagues and UConn leadership. He confirmed that both parties decided to refocus their efforts on facilitating the new era of college athletics.
David Benedict, the Director of Athletics for UConn, supported Yormark’s comments, noting the evolution of college athletics due to factors like NIL and the transfer portal, which have transformed the landscape significantly.
Fans and analysts alike have noted the importance of Commissioner Yormark’s involvement in enhancing the prospects of the Big 12, especially following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the conference.
