Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test Match: Free Entry Details and Weather Update

Greater Noida is set to host the highly anticipated Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, taking place from September 9 to 13, 2024. The match, however, is under a weather cloud as the region has been experiencing significant rain over the past week.

The Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, located 40 kilometers away from New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, has been largely affected by the weather conditions. Continuous rain has led to a damp pitch, delaying preparations for the match, and players have faced difficulties in final practice sessions.

Despite poor weather leading up to the match, there was some relief when the sun emerged briefly on the morning of September 9. This temporary break in the rain provided hope for both teams and their supporters. However, reports indicate that the ground conditions remain challenging, and preparations are ongoing amidst concerns of further rain.

According to local forecasts, there are expected scattered showers throughout the Delhi-NCR region, potentially impacting the match schedule during its five-day tenure. Groundsmen reported difficulty in managing the outfield, which still displayed wet patches, causing a delay in the toss.

Importantly, entry to the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match is free for all spectators. Fans wishing to attend must register online through the official website of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. It has been announced that there will be no stands at the stadium, allowing attendees to enjoy the match from the grass banks surrounding the venue.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has also encouraged fans to come and witness this historic encounter, marking Afghanistan’s first Test match against New Zealand.