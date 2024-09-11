Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prepare for Key Matchup Against Detroit Lions

After an exhilarating victory over the Washington Commanders in Week One, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to head to Detroit this Sunday to face the Lions in a rematch of last year’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX.

The contest features a spotlight on two No. 1 overall draft picks, Baker Mayfield for the Buccaneers and Jared Goff of the Lions. Both teams are projected to reach significant heights in the 2024 season, and this encounter is expected to be a physical battle.

Fans can anticipate an engaging matchup as both teams look to build on their early-season performances. The Buccaneers will be aiming to capitalize on their momentum from their week one win, while the Lions will be keen to showcase their capabilities against a tough opponent.